Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 236.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

