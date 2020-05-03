Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 19,446.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,139,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,692,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

