Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.59.

Aptiv stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

