Synovus Financial Corp Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 243.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Msci by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

NYSE MSCI opened at $319.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.99. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

