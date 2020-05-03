Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,411 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4,794.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

