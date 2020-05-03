SYMRISE AG/ADR’s (SYIEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Liberum Capital raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

SYMRISE AG/ADR stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.