Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swisscom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

SCMWY opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

