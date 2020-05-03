SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

