SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

