Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stake Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,571,000 after acquiring an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

