Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) dropped 12.1% during trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Materials traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $13.28, approximately 42,847 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,289,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

