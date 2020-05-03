Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,776,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,123,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $17.34 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.