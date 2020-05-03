Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 828,137 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 16,108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,278 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SEA worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.61.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

