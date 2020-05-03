Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $41,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

