Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BCE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BCE by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 386,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after acquiring an additional 356,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

