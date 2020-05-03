Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Nomura lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

TSCO opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

