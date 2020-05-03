Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

