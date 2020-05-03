Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.73 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Magna International worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 72.2% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 412,032 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 369,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Magna International by 35.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 65,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

