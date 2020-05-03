Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.42 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of NetApp worth $41,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,381.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 80,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

