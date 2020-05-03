Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.50 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Citizens Financial Group worth $38,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

NYSE:CFG opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

