Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Centurylink worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.