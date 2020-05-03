Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $37,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 599,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

