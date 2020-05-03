Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

