Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 268,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NYSE PBA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

