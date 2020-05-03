Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 928,711 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.