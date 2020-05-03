Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 240,644 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

