Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 126,807 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Assurant worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 799.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

