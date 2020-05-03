Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

NVRO stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.