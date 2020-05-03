Strs Ohio Sells 635 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $709.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $689.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.05 and a 200-day moving average of $734.74. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

