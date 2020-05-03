Strs Ohio Sells 4,797 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 67.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 30.2% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 910,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 190,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,087 shares of company stock worth $32,030,631 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

