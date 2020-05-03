Strs Ohio Sells 285,890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285,890 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $675,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

