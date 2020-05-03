Strs Ohio Has $906.38 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $906,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

