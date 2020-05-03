Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

