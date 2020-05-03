Strs Ohio Acquires 4,972 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTY shares. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

