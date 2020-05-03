Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.95.

TSE STN opened at C$39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.65. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$42.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

