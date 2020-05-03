St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

