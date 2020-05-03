Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Price

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $52.36 on Friday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.62.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

