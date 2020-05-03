Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 187.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 158.74% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

