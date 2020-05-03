Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 216,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.19 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

