Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 828.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

