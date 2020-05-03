Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Drops By 9.0%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 22,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

LYV stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -588.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.