Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Drops By 9.0%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

