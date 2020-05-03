Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases By 7.7%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $810.89 million, a P/E ratio of -965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

