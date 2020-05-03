Short Interest in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Grows By 8.0%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

JCI opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

