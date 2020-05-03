Short Interest in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Declines By 9.1%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 148,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

IDXG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

