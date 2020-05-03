Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Rises By 7.8%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of DECK opened at $143.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.