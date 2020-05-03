Short Interest in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Increases By 7.7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 29,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

3D Systems stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.68. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock worth $125,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. State Street Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

