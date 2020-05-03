Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.43%. Research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHG shares. ValuEngine cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

