Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGI stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

