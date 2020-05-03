Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 533 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

